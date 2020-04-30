Left Menu
Development News Edition

71 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1403

Seventy-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours taking the state tally to 1,403, according to the state health department's Thursday morning bulletin.

ANI | Amaravati | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:03 IST
71 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1403
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Seventy-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours taking the state tally to 1,403, according to the state health department's Thursday morning bulletin. According to the bulletin, as many as 6,497 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Forty-three new cases were reported in Kurnool district, 10 cases in Krishna, four each in Guntur and Kadapa, three each in Anantapur and Chittoor, and two each in East Godavari and Nellore, the bulletin said. No new cases were reported in Prakasam, Srikakulam, Vishakapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts. No COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the state either.

At least 31 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, 34 people were discharged after being treated and testing negative for coronavirus in the state in the last 24 hours. So far, 321 people have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.

Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy had on Tuesday informed that some staff members of Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan had tested positive for coronavirus. Reddy said that all residents of the Raj Bhavan, including Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and his family members, were tested for COVID-19.

"Fortunately they all tested negative," he said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Kapoor to be cremated at Chandanwadi crematorium

The last rites of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday will be held at Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 at 8.45 am after a two year-long battle with leu...

With 7.45 lakh followers, RBI most popular among central banks on Twitter

The Reserve Bank of India is not the most powerful in terms of monetary fire power like its peers in the US and Europe but when it comes to popularity, the monetary authority is the most followed on Twitter. With the microblogging site emer...

We need to introspect if cricket is moving in right direction, says Holding

Looking to suck out every dollar available, cricket was suffering from overkill and the coronavirus-forced break should be used to introspect whether the game is heading in the right direction, says West Indies fast bowling great Michael Ho...

Lockdown: 57 migrants on way to hometowns on bicycles booked

A case has been registered against 57 migrants labourers who set off for their hometowns hundreds of kilometres away on bicycles from Navi Mumbai, in violation of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, a police official sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020