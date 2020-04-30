Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: 57 migrants on way to hometowns on bicycles booked

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:27 IST
Lockdown: 57 migrants on way to hometowns on bicycles booked
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered against 57 migrants laborers who set off for their hometowns hundreds of kilometers away on bicycles from Navi Mumbai, in violation of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, a police official said on Thursday. The police also registered a case against three shop owners who sold bicycles to these migrants during the lockdown, he said.

Some Turbhe police personnel on patrolling duty spotted a group of people on bicycles near Mahape in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday. When enquired, the migrants told the police that they set off from Turbhe and other neighboring areas of Navi Mumbai to go to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, as they did not have any food or means to sustain their livelihood, the official said.

They also told the police that they purchased bicycles from three shops in Turbhe and nearby areas. The 57 migrant workers were subsequently taken to Turbhe police station and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the official said.

Their bicycles were seized and the three shop owners who sold them the two-wheelers were also booked under IPC Section 188, he said. The workers were later asked to go back to their homes in Navi Mumbai and they were also provided sufficient food and grains, senior police inspector Sachin Rane said.

"We told them to stay at home till the lockdown is lifted and assured to provide food to them during this period," he added.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Javadekar reviews COVID-19 impact on Indian Automobile sector

Union Minister for heavy industries and public enterprises, Shri Prakash Javadekar today convened a meeting with a group of select CEOs of the Indian Automobile Industry, to understand the possible impact of COVID-19 on the Indian Automobil...

Gadkari launches portal for innovative MSME ideas

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched a portal for uploading ideas and innovations regarding the micro, small and medium enterprises MSME sector. The MSME Bank of Ideas, Innovation and Research portal was launched via video-conf...

'Mujhe aapka bachpana yaad rahega': Ayushmann Khurrana on Rishi Kapoor's demise

Sharing a still from the film Bewakoofiyaan with co-star Rishi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday said that he will always remember the late actors childlike jovial nature. The picture featured the two talented stars at New Delhis famou...

Khattar chairs all-party meet on Covid situation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation and said senior political leaders of the state extended full support to the governments various steps for tackling the crisis. Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020