Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rishi Kapoor to be cremated at Chandanwadi crematorium

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:28 IST
Rishi Kapoor to be cremated at Chandanwadi crematorium
Rishi Kapoor (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The last rites of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday will be held at Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 at 8.45 am after a two-year-long battle with leukemia at H N Reliance hospital here.

"The last rites will be held at Chandanwadi crematorium today," Randhir Kapoor told PTI. The Delhi Police has granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, the actor's daughter to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, a senior officer said. "Along with Riddhima, four other people -- Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Akshay Sahni, and Drigalakshmi Rai -- got permission to travel to Mumbai," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

Sahni lives in southeast Delhi. Rishi Kapoor, a third-generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, was taken to hospital by his family on Wednesday. His family said the actor remained "jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents". "Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the family said in a statement, adding the actor would like to be "remembered with a smile and not with tears". The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, he was hospitalized twice.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Javadekar reviews COVID-19 impact on Indian Automobile sector

Union Minister for heavy industries and public enterprises, Shri Prakash Javadekar today convened a meeting with a group of select CEOs of the Indian Automobile Industry, to understand the possible impact of COVID-19 on the Indian Automobil...

Gadkari launches portal for innovative MSME ideas

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched a portal for uploading ideas and innovations regarding the micro, small and medium enterprises MSME sector. The MSME Bank of Ideas, Innovation and Research portal was launched via video-conf...

'Mujhe aapka bachpana yaad rahega': Ayushmann Khurrana on Rishi Kapoor's demise

Sharing a still from the film Bewakoofiyaan with co-star Rishi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday said that he will always remember the late actors childlike jovial nature. The picture featured the two talented stars at New Delhis famou...

Khattar chairs all-party meet on Covid situation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation and said senior political leaders of the state extended full support to the governments various steps for tackling the crisis. Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020