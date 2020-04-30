Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 doubling rate slower, mortality rate lower than US, Italy, Spain, UK

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:51 IST
India's COVID-19 doubling rate slower, mortality rate lower than US, Italy, Spain, UK
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The rate at which COVID-19 cases have been doubling in India is slower than several other countries such as the USA, Italy, Spain, and the UK which have been hit hard by the pandemic, according to official sources. In terms of mortality rate too, India fared better than these developed nations.

Data from the health ministry and Worldometer, a website that records confirmed cases of infection and deaths globally, said in India coronavirus cases doubled from 500 to 1,000 in five days and then took four days to reach 2,000. It took just three days for coronavirus cases in the country to double and reach the 4,000 marks but six days for the tally to reach 8,000. Then the doubling rate was eight days when the tally reached 16,000 and 10 days as it hit the 32,000 marks.

In comparison, in the US, it took three days for the cases to double from 500-1,000, two days to go up from 1,000 to 2,000, three days from 2,000 to 4000, two days from 4,000 to 8,000, two days again from 8,000 to 16,000 and another two days to go up from 16,000 to 32,000 cases. In Italy, for the same range of cases, it took two, two, four, three, four days and five days respectively while in Spain for the same range of cases of COVID-19, it took two, two, two, three, three and four days.

As for the United Kingdom, the number of days it took for cases to double from 500 was two days, four days from 1,000 to 2000, three days from 2,000 to 4,000, again three days from there to reach 8,000 cases, four days to reach 16,000 and five days to hit the 32,000. In Germany, cases went up from 500 to 1000 in three days, from 1000 to 2000 in four days, 2000 to 4000 in two days, 4000 to 8000 in three days, from 8000-16,000 in three days and 16,000 to 32,000 in four days.

However, Canada is ahead of India in slowing the COVID-19 doubling rate. The rate was three days when the number of cases kept doubling from 500 till it hit the 4,000 marks. From then on it started to slow, with it taking five days for the cases to double and reach the tally of 8,000, another six days to reach 16,000 and 12 days to hit the 32,000 marks. Not just the doubling rate of coronavirus cases, official sources say that the mortality rate was lower in India than many other countries.

India had 4,067 COVID-19 cases when it crossed the benchmark of 100 deaths. At this point, France had 5,423 cases, Italy 3,089 cases, Spain 4,231, the UK had reported 2,630 and Brazil 3,904 cases. India had 15,712 cases when it crossed the benchmark of 500 deaths. France had 14,459 cases, Italy 10,149, Spain 13,716, the UK 11,658, and Brazil 12,056 cases for the same number of fatalities. Also, India had 31,332 cases when its death toll crossed the 1,000 marks. At that same point, France had 22,304 cases, Italy 15,113, Spain 21,571, UK 17,089, and Brazil 19,789 cases.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,074 and the number of cases climbed to 33,050 in India on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Javadekar reviews COVID-19 impact on Indian Automobile sector

Union Minister for heavy industries and public enterprises, Shri Prakash Javadekar today convened a meeting with a group of select CEOs of the Indian Automobile Industry, to understand the possible impact of COVID-19 on the Indian Automobil...

Gadkari launches portal for innovative MSME ideas

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched a portal for uploading ideas and innovations regarding the micro, small and medium enterprises MSME sector. The MSME Bank of Ideas, Innovation and Research portal was launched via video-conf...

'Mujhe aapka bachpana yaad rahega': Ayushmann Khurrana on Rishi Kapoor's demise

Sharing a still from the film Bewakoofiyaan with co-star Rishi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday said that he will always remember the late actors childlike jovial nature. The picture featured the two talented stars at New Delhis famou...

Khattar chairs all-party meet on Covid situation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation and said senior political leaders of the state extended full support to the governments various steps for tackling the crisis. Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020