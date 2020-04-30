Left Menu
Development News Edition

New book to revisit Maharashtra's glorious past

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:44 IST
New book to revisit Maharashtra's glorious past

A new book will dwell on Maharashtra's history and evolution from a rich past to the modern times and list its enormous contribution to the tapestry of the country's culture and thought. In "Shivaji in South Block: The Unwritten History of a Proud People", journalist Girish Kuber talks about Maharashtra's politics, history and society.

From the time of the Satavahanas down to the present day, he chronicles many lesser-known tales: the empire that brought the mighty Mughals to their knees to the woman who took the issue of consent in marital sex right up to Queen Victoria. The book also discusses the evolution of movements of the right and left as well as for Dalit pride, the leader who mentored Gandhi and the man who killed him, the best prime minister India never had, and the uncertain tryst of Shivaji's metaphorical descendants with the seat of national power, publishers HarperCollins India said.

The book, whose announcement was made on the eve of 60th Maharashtra Day, is scheduled for release in October. Kuber said his book delves into where the Marathi Manoos stands today and why he is where he is.

"As Maharashtra celebrates the 60th year of its formation, it is an opportune time to revisit the state's glorious past. Maharashtra has made several significant contributions to Indian society that are not widely known and has firsts in a number of fields to its credit," he said. According to Krishan Chopra, publisher, HarperCollins India, Maharashtra is much more than Bollywood and industry and Kuber has given an exciting account of why the intriguing Marathi Manoos is such an important element in understanding the state.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ABB Power Products posts Rs 29.18 cr net profit for March quarter

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd APPSIL on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 29.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter. The company follows January-December financial year.The comparable financial figures for the January-March period w...

Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

Four persons, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Assams Bongaigaon district on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 41, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. In a first in the state, the pati...

Ireland to consider easing restrictions every 2-4 weeks, PM says

Irelands roadmap for gradually easing coronavirus restrictions will lay out how any changes will be made every two to four weeks, but the government will intervene earlier if things go off track, Acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.Vara...

Guj: COVID-19 patient escapes from isolation ward, found dead

A 50-year-old coronavirus patient, who allegedly ran away from the COVID ward of a civil hospital in Gujarats Surat city two days back, was found dead on a bench outside the medical facility on Thursday morning, police said. A probe is unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020