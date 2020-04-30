Left Menu
3 more COVID-19 deaths, 118 new cases in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:54 IST
3 more COVID-19 deaths, 118 new cases in Rajasthan
The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 58 in Rajasthan with three fatalities on Thursday, while the number of cases climbed to 2,556 after 118 more people tested positive in the state, an official said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said of the three deaths, two occurred in Jaipur and one in Chittorgarh. Jaipur alone has reported 32 deaths due to the pandemic so far.

As many as 118 new cases, including 83 in Jodhpur and 21 in Jaipur, have been reported. Four infections were detected in Ajmer, three in Chittorgarh, two each in Tonk and Kota and a case each in Alwar, Baran, Dholpur districts, the Health Department official said. The state now has 2,556 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), out of which 592 have been discharged from hospitals. There are 1,662 active cases in the state at present, Singh said.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases with 899 infections, followed by 496 in Jodhpur. The COVID-19 patients in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran, who have been put up in Army health centers in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

