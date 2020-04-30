NIA arrests one more in DySP case

NIA arrests one more in DySP casePTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:05 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one person, alleged to be an arms dealer, in connection with the case pertaining to the arrest of now suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was nabbed by police for driving terrorists out of the Kashmir Valley earlier this year. The arrested person has been identified as Tariq Mir and has been sent to six days of NIA custody by the court, they said.
Mir, a resident of Shopian in South Kashmir, was arrested in Jammu and is alleged to have been indulging in arms supply to various terror groups. Earlier this year in January, the DySP was arrested along with two terrorists and an overground secessionist worker while he was driving them out of the Kashmir Valley to Chandigarh. He was suspended following his arrest.
