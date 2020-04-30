Current doubling rate of COVID-19 stands at 11 days, case fatality 3.2 pc: Health Ministry

Current doubling rate of COVID-19 stands at 11 days, case fatality 3.2 pc: Health MinistryPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:05 IST
The current doubling rate for COVID-19 cases has improved to 11 days as against 3.4 days before the lockdown was imposed, while the case fatality has been recorded at 3.2 per cent, the Health Ministry said. Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the doubling rate of COVID 19 cases was found to be between 11-20 days in Delhi, UP, Jammu and Kashmir, Orissa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab. Doubling rate between 20-40 days has been seen in Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Kerala, he added.
In the last 24 hours, 1,718 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, taking total number to 33,050 in India, he said. Agarwal further said that the current case fatality rate is 3.2 per cent for COVID-19 in the country, with 65 per cent of it males and 35 per cent females.
"If we divide it on basis of age, then 14 per cent case fatality was seen below 45 years, 34.8 per cent between 45-60 years and 51.2 per cent case fatality at above 60 years," he said. Agarwal further said that the recovery rate for COVID-19 has improved from 13.06 per cent to over 25 per cent in the past 14 days.
"8,324 COVID-19 patients, which is 25.19 per cent of the total cases, have recovered so far," he added..
