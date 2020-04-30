Left Menu
Development News Edition

Return of migrant labourers: TN govt expecting Centre's guidelines on logistics

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:33 IST
Return of migrant labourers: TN govt expecting Centre's guidelines on logistics

The Tamil Nadu government was keen on sending back migrant labourers stranded in the state and expecting "clear-cut" guidelines on the logistics from the Centre so that it can start the process, an official said on Thursday. Migrant workers, tourists, students and others stranded in different parts of the country were on Wednesday allowed to move to their respective destinations by the Centre with certain conditions, giving a big relief to the distressed people.

The state government was expecting guidelines by Thursday evening on the logistics involved in the process, the senior labour department official said. "The issue of students from other states stranded in Tamil Nadu also arose while discussing about the migrant workers, at a meeting of an expert committee constituted by Chief Minister K Palaniswami. We are expecting guidelines from the Centre by this evening on the logistics of shifting them," the official said.

The state government was keen on sending them home and would wait for clear cut instruction from the central government on the mode of transportation and the wherewithal involved in the process. Hosiery town of Tiruppur, which accounts for two lakh migrant workers, and Chennai with 1.34 lakh work force, have the highest concentration of such labourers in the state.

In neighbouring Kancheepuram district, around 38,000 migrant workers have been identified by the administration. About a month into lockdown, the home ministry had on Wednesday relaxed lockdown measures to allow movement of migrant workers across states but with strict health protocols.

Listing the conditions, the ministry said all states and union territories should designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons. The Tamil Nadu government, taking the plight of the workers into consideration, has announced the distribution of Covid-19 relief kit containing 15 kg of rice, one kg each dal and oil to lakhs of migrant workers from Assam, Odisha, West Bengal and Gujarat stranded in the state.

The stranded workers also seem to be in a mood to go back home. "We are very keen on going home. This coronavirus lockdown has not only denied us work but also separated us from our family," said Kans Ram, one among five construction workers from Basti in UP who got stranded at his work site in Maduravoyal here.

Like him, the other four too want to return home. "But we have not received any intimation from the government or police on being sent home. We hope this ordeal will end soon and we reunite with our family," he added.

Some of the workers said they could not even receive the state government's relief of Rs.1,000, as they don't possess family ration cards here. "We were not even able to obtain this sum during this hard times when we are hardly receiving any support from the industry, especially in terms of wages. We have no option but to get back to our state," says V. Singh, another construction worker from Jharkhand.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,075, cases climb to 33,610

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,075 and the number of cases climbed to 33,610 in the country on Thursday, registering an increase of 67 deaths and 1,823 cases since Wednesday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. The num...

India's COVID-19 cases reach 33, 610

With 1,823 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 67 deaths, Indias total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 33,610, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The total cases are inclusive of ...

Rijiju emphasises on the need to focus on swimming to excel in Olympics

India will have to focus on aquatic sports, especially swimming if the country wants to excel in Olympic Games, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday. Insisting that success in swimming is pivotal for any country in the Olympics bec...

Launch COVID-19 helpline no. for senior citizens: Delhi chief secy to officials

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Thursday directed the revenue department to start a helpline for senior citizens to give information related to the novel coronavirus. In his order, the chief secretary also issued directions for an online...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020