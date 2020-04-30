Delhi University extends date of dispersal of classes for 2019-20 session

The University of Delhi (DU) has partially modified the academic calendar for 2019-20 session by extending the date of dispersal of classes for the even semester from 28 April to May 15.

"In view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the world leading to the lockdown in the country till May 3, the University has partially modified the academic calendar for 2019-2020 session," reads the statement issued by the DU.

The date of the dispersal of classes for even semester of the session has been extended to May 15, 2020, from April 28, 2020, further mentions the statement. (ANI)