No rains, 49 taluks in Karnataka to remain under drought hit category

With no rains in several parts of Karnataka, the state government on Thursday said 49 taluks will continue to remain under drought-hit category for one more month. In October 2019, the government had declared 49 taluks across 18 districts as drought-hit.

"There is still no rains in few districts, drought like situation has continued, drinking water issues have continued at several places in north Karnataka. Already 49 taluks in 18 district have been declared as drought hit...due to prevailing situation these 49 taluks will continue under drought category for one more month," Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said for one more month drinking water that is being supplied now will continue, also drought related contingency work will continue, with a government order issued in this regard today. "Deputy Commissioners of affected districts have been given instructions in this regard," he said, adding that, if the order had not been issued today, supply of drinking water through tankers in these areas and other drought related works would have come to a halt.

Ashoka said following the distractions caused by recent rains in Bengaluru and waterlogging in several parts of the city, a meeting of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (city civic body) Mayor, MPs and officials has been convened to take all precautionary measures in view of the upcoming monsoon season. Measures like constituting task force, appointment of nodal officers for each assembly constituency and ward level, and release of money for related work will be discussed and decided in this meeting, he said.

Noting that sub-registrar offices have been opened across the state, including Bengaluru (except in containment zones), the minister asked the public to avail the facility. He said by following the measures to control coronavirus spread, half-an-hour will be allocated for one registration, also passes will be issued for movement of people for registration purpose, which will be issued by the sub-registrar.

Ashoka further said instructions have been given to Deputy commissioners to open crushers on the outskirts of Bengaluru city and in Bengaluru rural. Also permissions will be given for supply of cement and steel as construction activities activities have been allowed with restrictions, he added.