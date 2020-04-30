Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant labourers stuck in Punjab waiting to return home

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:04 IST
Migrant labourers stuck in Punjab waiting to return home

Stranded away from their homes and having exhausted their meagre savings, migrant labourers in Punjab are eager to return to the familiar environs of their native places now that the Centre has allowed their movement. Lakhs of migrant labourers have been stranded across the country for over a month as the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus on March 25, ordering people indoors and restricting inter-state travel, among other curbs.

Shortly after the announcement of the lockdown, as thousands of anxious labourers set out on foot from cities to their homes, governments across states set up shelters for them and have been providing them food and other necessities. According to officials, there are nearly 10 lakh migrant labourers in Punjab. Approximately 70 per cent of these are from Bihar.

Building contractor Bhagvat Yadav, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, on Thursday said around 45 people, including labourers and masons, are working with him and all of them want to go back home. They are out of work as most construction work has been halted. Even though the government has allowed construction activities, people do not have the capacity to pay, he said in Amritsar.

Yadav claimed around 20,000 people are stuck in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts due to the lockdown. "In the absence of employment opportunities, nobody will want to stay here. Labourers are waiting for trains to start plying. The moment railway operations resume, a sizeable number of migrant labourers will leave," he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar Himanshu Aggarwal said the district administration will come up with a plan to allow migrant labourers to return home. "The home ministry has asked state governments to appoint nodal officers to facilitate movement of people between states in a circular. District administration will formulate a strategy to facilitate the movement of all migrant labourers after receiving advisory from the state government," he said.

D P Maur, vice president of Punjab unit of the All India Trade Union Congress, alleged that migrant labourers in Ludhiana are facing a tough time due to non-availability of ration and other essential items. "They had limited savings which they have used up. Now they are entirely at the mercy of the government," he said.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings, said the industry has done all it could for the labourers. "Now it was the duty of the state government to provide them financial assistance at least for three months from ESI (Employees' State Insurance) or MNERGA funds," he said.

However, a senior official of the Ludhiana district administration, who did not wish to be named, said it is not true that labourers are not getting ration. He said ration is being distributed to all those in need.

A senior official of the labour department said the Uttar Pradesh government has already approached the Punjab government to facilitate the return of its migrant labourers. On April 28, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said his government would make all efforts to care for the migrant labourers to ensure they stay put where they are.

"We need to look after them so that they do not leave Punjab, where they are needed to help out in the (agricultural produce) procurement operations as well as in industries that we are gradually opening up," he had said. In neighbouring Haryana, over 12,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh have already gone back to their homes over the past few days, according to officials.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday that during the labourers' three-week stay at relief camps, "we did not let them face any kind of problem. Many of them, when they were leaving for their homes, turned emotional and said they had been taken care like a family". He said most of the few thousand migrant labourers who are still in the state are currently engaged in work in agricultural fields as it is the team for wheat harvesting.

The Centre on Wednesday allowed migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions. In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said buses shall be used for transport of such groups of stranded people and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

In case a group of stranded persons wishes to move between one state and union territory and another state and union territory, the sending and receiving states may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road, it said..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC April oil output surges to 13-month high before new cut deal

OPEC oil output has jumped in April to a 13-month high as Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies opened the taps following the collapse of an OPEC-led supply pact, offsetting further declines in Libya, Iran and Venezuela.On average, the 13-member...

Much of we see is propaganda: MEA on reported discord between India and Gulf countries

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday refuted the reports of discord between India and the Gulf countries after a sudden spike was seen in a number of fake Twitter handles of Arabic royalties emerged tweeting anti-India material. Muc...

Pfizer aims for 10-20 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by end-2020 for emergency use

Pfizer aims to make 10-20 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine it is developing with Germanys BioNtech by the end of 2020 for emergency use depending on trial results, the U.S. drugmakers vaccines head said on Thursday. The companies, whi...

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari requests Election Commission (EC) to declare polls for nine vacant seats to state Legislative Council: Raj Bhavan.

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari requests Election Commission EC to declare polls for nine vacant seats to state Legislative Council Raj Bhavan....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020