Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preparing standard operating procedure on movement of migrants amid lockdown: Delhi police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:20 IST
Preparing standard operating procedure on movement of migrants amid lockdown: Delhi police

The Delhi Police and city government are working on preparing a standard operating procedure on the movement of migrant labourers and other stranded people during the coronavirus-forced lockdown in pursuance of the Union Home Ministry guidelines on the matter, officials said on Thursday. The MHA, in an order issued on Wednesday, allowed migrant workers, tourists, students and other people, who are stranded in different parts of the country, to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions.

The order stated that buses shall be used for transport of such groups of stranded people and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating. "The MHA has issued guidelines regarding the movement of migrant labourers and other people stranded at different places, including students, tourists and pilgrims. The government and Delhi Police are finalising its modalities and are working on the standard operating procedure (SOP)," Delhi Police's Public Relation Officer Mandeep Singh Randhawa said. "We are in regular touch with officials of other states and talking to them. According to the MHA guidelines, people will have to register themselves so that their movements till their homes can be regulated," he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government was in touch with other states and they would come out with a proper plan in the next one-two days. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal asked migrant workers to stay indoors and follow the lockdown till the time the plan is executed.

The Delhi police PRO on Thursday said, "Till the time the SOP is finalised, we request stranded people not to pay attention towards any social media post. The Delhi Police is regulating social media and will take strict actions against those who spread rumours." On March 28, thousands of migrant workers thronged Anand Vihar bus terminus on the Delhi-UP border to go back to their villages. Similarly on April 14, the last day of the first phase of the lockdown, several hundred migrants had assembled on the west side of Bandra suburban station demanding trains to take them to their native places, just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the lockdown till May 3..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC April oil output surges to 13-month high before new cut deal

OPEC oil output has jumped in April to a 13-month high as Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies opened the taps following the collapse of an OPEC-led supply pact, offsetting further declines in Libya, Iran and Venezuela.On average, the 13-member...

Much of we see is propaganda: MEA on reported discord between India and Gulf countries

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday refuted the reports of discord between India and the Gulf countries after a sudden spike was seen in a number of fake Twitter handles of Arabic royalties emerged tweeting anti-India material. Muc...

Pfizer aims for 10-20 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by end-2020 for emergency use

Pfizer aims to make 10-20 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine it is developing with Germanys BioNtech by the end of 2020 for emergency use depending on trial results, the U.S. drugmakers vaccines head said on Thursday. The companies, whi...

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari requests Election Commission (EC) to declare polls for nine vacant seats to state Legislative Council: Raj Bhavan.

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari requests Election Commission EC to declare polls for nine vacant seats to state Legislative Council Raj Bhavan....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020