Convene assembly session to discuss Covid situation: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded an immediate special session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus spread in the state. "A special session of Uttar Pradesh assembly should be convened immediately to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state and taking effective steps for solving the problem,” Yadav said in a statement here.

"Over a month has passed and people are staying indoor due to the lockdown. In many districts, coronavirus is still spreading. There is no treatment of other ailments available in hospitals and people are afraid of the virus spread," he said. The former chief minister also apprehended that owing to non-availability of adequate number of test kits, the exact number of patients could not have been ascertained.

He also accused the state administration of lacking inter-departmental coordination, saying it is evident from the fact that corona-positive patients from Agra were sent to Saifai Hospital without informing the hospital due to which patients had to wait on road for hours. "The fight against coronavirus is going to be a big one. The government is only depending on officers. The Opposition can give suggestions to deal with the situation. There can’t be problem in convening special session as the government had convened them earlier also on October 3 and November 26," he said.

Wondering if the chief minister has trust in democracy, Yadav said relying too much on bureaucracy is not good for the democracy. He said the situation has become bad due to the lockdown and with migrants coming in large numbers from other states, the problem is likely to worsen.