Another nurse at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:32 IST
Another nurse at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, officials said. She was put under quarantine after her colleague had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

"The nurse who tested positive today was among the first to be quarantined on April 27 and her sample was taken the same day. Her report came today," an official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said. After the first nurse had tested positive, 76 contacts were quarantined and their samples were taken, she said.

"Till now 34 reports have been received and only one nurse has tested positive," the official said. Services in emergency wards, including a flu clinic, and three OPDs at the civic body-run hospital were resumed from Monday, days after the facility was closed down after a nurse there had tested positive for COVID-19.

The largest municipal hospital run by the NDMC was closed on Saturday. Meanwhile, members of the Nurses Welfare Association of the hospital claimed that they have not been given salaries for the past three months.

They have written a letter to the NDMC Nurses Union, urging it to look into the matter. The NDMC official said the civic body is working on the salary issue.

"Salaries will be disbursed as soon as we get from Delhi Government," the official added..

