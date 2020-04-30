Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: AP CM urges Centre to extend stimulus measures

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:06 IST
COVID-19: AP CM urges Centre to extend stimulus measures

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday requested the Centre to extend stimulus measures for various sectors, particularly manufacturing, to overcome the economic distress caused by the coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown. In a 10-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reddy highlighted the contribution of different sectors to the state and the national economy and sought specific incentives to each of the sub-sectors, mainly the micro, small and medium enterprises.

"Given the current pandemic, the manufacturing sector in the state is in great peril and needs support in order to sustain itself and prosper in the long run. In addition to piling up of inventory due to trade and export restriction, the absence of the workforce has also hit the industry very hard.

While all the markets are shut down, the uncertainty around future demand looms over the sector," the CM pointed out. Exports from AP crossed Rs 98,983 crore in the 2018-19 financial year, with major items being pharmaceuticals, textiles, processed food, aqua products and electronic items, apart from engineering goods.

"Due to the current lockdown the world over, many of the industries in Andhra Pradesh are not able to export. I would like to reiterate that the impact on MSMEs is likely to have a cascading effect across the value chain even after the lockdown restrictions have been eased owing to global slowdown in demand," Reddy noted.

He sought creation of a 'fund of funds' for supporting MSMEs in terms of additional liquidity to meet their wage liabilities during the shutdown. He also wanted extension of interest-free working capital term loans to the exporters to cover the cost of wages, rent, and utilities.

Additional duty drawback of at least two per cent on all exports made during the period of April 1 to September 30, 2020, should be extended. Referring to the agriculture and allied sectors, the Chief Minister said more than 20 per cent of state GDP came from it as it had over 3,000 food processing units, commodity-based cluster projects, mega food parks, Multiple Agriculture Export Zones and cold chain-related infrastructure.

He wanted the Centre to defer GST, electricity charges and duties, provide short-term collateral-free loans and resume export of aqua products to US, EU and Asia quickly. He also requested the Centre to create warehousing and cold storage infrastructure at ports with special quality testing infrastructure and target new markets for exports that could fetch higher prices for our produce.

Reddy sought immediate release of funds for projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (Rs 102 trillion) and announcement of stimulus/revival packages for strategic sectors like real-estate. For the automobile sector, he wanted the central government to extend GST rate cuts for new vehicles.

"The automotive sector has already been facing weak demand for the past one year. The shutdown due to the pandemic has exacerbated its problem and will significantly impact the sector," the Chief Minister pointed out.

He wanted the Centre to extend BS-VI deadline by six months and also defer GST payments for the sector to boost liquidity..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 528 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 15

Singapore confirmed 528 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its Health Ministry said, taking the city-states total cases to 16,169.The Southeast Asian island nation also reported one death, taking the total death toll to 15. Among the new ca...

US STOCKS-Wall Street falls on grim jobless claims data

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as millions of more Americans applied for jobless claims, taking the shine off a strong rally this month and eclipsing upbeat results from Facebook and Tesla.All 11 SP 500 sector indexes were trading lower, with...

La Liga preparing to test players for virus: source

La Liga is planning to start testing players for the coronavirus next week as president Javier Tebas bids to restart the season, a league source told AFP on Thursday. These tests must begin next week the source told AFP, as the Spanish leag...

COVID-19 virus not 'manmade or genetically modified': US intelligence community

The deadly coronavirus is not manmade or genetically modified, US intelligence agencies said on Thursday, asserting that they will rigorously examine the emerging information to determine if the COVID-19 outbreak began through contact with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020