Youth killed, another injured in Pak shelling in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:26 IST
A youth was killed and another injured when the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire and resorted to mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, an official said. "About 7 pm today, the Pakistan Army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector," he said.

He said Indian troops retaliated to the shelling, which led to an exchange of fire. Eighteen-year-old Gulfraz Ahmed was killed and another youth was injured when shells hit their Tain hamlet in Mankote sector, the police official told PTI.

The injured youth was rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.

