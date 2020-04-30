With no food, migrant Maharashtra labourers protest in MP

Scores of stranded migrant labourers from Maharashtra held a protest at Mumbai-Barwani stretch of the National Highway 3 on Thursday after the police stopped them to cross Madhya Pradesh border due to lockdown. "We were stopped by the police. We have not got any food for three days. We are stuck here. These conditions have forced us to protest," Faheem Siddique, a migrant labourer from Mumbai, told ANI.

"The authorities are now telling us that they are making arrangements for food and water. So far, we have not got anything. We just want to go home now," said Ajay, another labourer from Mumbai. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sendhwa, Ghanshyam Dhangar told ANI these migrant labourers will soon be allowed to go to their homes after their thermal screening is done.

"We have got instructions from the higher authorities that these labourers will be allowed to go to their homes only after the thermal screening is conducted," added Dhangar. (ANI)