65 new cases take MP's COVID-19 count to 2,625; 7 more die

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:58 IST
With 65 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, the number of cases increased to 2,625 on Thursday, while seven patients succumbed to the disease - three of them in Indore - raising the toll to 137, health officials said. The fresh positive cases and fatalities were recorded since Wednesday night, they said.

After the new cases, the count in the state stood at 2,625, the officials said. The toll due to the virus rose to 137 with seven COVID-19 patients dying during the same period, they added.

Three deaths were reported from Indore and one each from Bhopal, Ujjain, Khandwa and Hoshangabad, the officials said. Of the total deaths due to the pandemic in the state, Indore, the worst-affected district, accounts for 68. It also has 1,486 confirmed cases with ten fresh infections added since Wednesday night.

As many as 25 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 11 in Ujjain, eight in Raisen, seven in Jabalpur, two in Barwani and one each in Ratlam and Shahdol. Bhopal now has 508 coronavirus cases, Ujjain 138, Jabalpur 85, Raisen 55, Barwani 26, Ratlam 14 and Shahdol three.

The number of cases in other districts is: Khargone 70, Dhar 48, Khandwa 46, Hoshangabad 35, Dewas 24, thirteen each in Morena and Vidisha, Agar Malwa 12, Mandsaur nine, Shajapur six, five each in Sagar and Chhindwara, four each in Gwalior and Sheopur, three in Alirajpur, two each in Shivpuri, Tikamgarh and Rewa and one each in Betul, Dindori, Harda, Burhanpur and Ashok Nagar. Overall, COVID-19 cases have been reported from 31 districts so far.

Two patients hail from other states. Apart from Indore (68) and Bhopal (15), 24 persons have died in Ujjain so far, followed by seven each in Khargone and Dewas, four in Khandwa, three in Hoshangabad, two each in Mandsaur and Raisen and one each in Jabalpur, Dhar, Agar Malwa, Chhindwara and Ashok Nagar.

The condition of 1,952 patients is stable while that of 54 is serious, the officials said. A total of 482 people have recovered from the disease in the state, where the number of active cases stood at 2,006, they said.

Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 2,625, active cases 2,006, new cases 65, deaths 137, recovered 482, total number of tested people 41,712..

