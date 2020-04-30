Delhi Police sub-inspector tests COVID-19 positive

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:58 IST
A 32-year-old sub-inspector of Delhi Police deployed at Okhla sabzi mandi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, following which 40 personnel who came in contact with him have been asked to go on home quarantine, officials said. He was attached with the Amar Colony police station in southeast district, they said. "After a police personnel attached with Amar Colony police station was tested positive for COVID-19, samples of 35 police personnel were sent for testing following which two others were also subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus. Today, we received report of a Sub-Inspector who is also tested positive for the infection," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

In total, four police personnel attached with the Amar Colony police station have been tested positive, he said. The sub-inspector is being shifted to a hospital while 40 police personnel who came in contact him have been asked to go on home quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure, the DCP added. He reported to duty last on Tuesday and lived with his family in Aya Nagar, police said, adding that his family members will also be tested for coronavirus.

