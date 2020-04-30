Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambulance 'abandons' patient who went for COVID test on road, inquiry ordered

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:00 IST
Ambulance 'abandons' patient who went for COVID test on road, inquiry ordered

A middle-aged man suffering from tuberculosis was discharged from a government hospital but allegedly abandoned on a road by an ambulance in Greater Noida on Thursday, prompting an inquiry into the incident, officials said. The man was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on April 20 over suspected COVID-19 infection, but his test results were negative, according to officials.

He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday and the ambulance that was to take him home allegedly dropped him along a road in Dadri, they said. "As soon as the information was received, officials of the local health department (CHC, Dadri) and police reached the spot and admitted him back to GIMS through 102 ambulance," Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer D K Ohri said.

"We are trying to ascertain the details of the ambulance responsible for the insensitive action," he said in a statement. Ohri said an inquiry has been initiated into the incident and strict action will be ensured.

"District Magistrate Suhas L Y has ordered an inquiry by ADM (LA) and directed that strict action be taken against the ambulance and other personnel responsible for such irresponsible action," Ohri said..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Taxpayers' money should not be used to subsidise fossil fuels amid COVID-19 recovery: UN chief

UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the taxpayers money should not be used to subsidize fossil fuels or bail out carbon-intensive industries, stressing that revitalization from the COVID-19 pandemic should accelerate decarboniza...

Canada's coronavirus curve is flat, worrying trends emerging - top medical officer

Canadas coronavirus curve is flat but some worrying trends are emerging, particularly outbreaks in vulnerable indigenous communities, the countrys top medical officer said on Thursday.The daily death toll in Canada has risen by 10 or more o...

Suresh K Reddy is India's new ambassador to Brazil

Suresh K Reddy has been appointed Indias next ambassador to Brazil, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.The diplomat is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the ministry. An IFS officer of 1991 batch, Reddy is expec...

New York to hire thousands of contact tracers, reduce subway service to clean trains

New York state will hire thousands of people to trace the contacts of people who test positive for the coronavirus and halt early-hour New York City subway service to disinfect the trains every day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.Cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020