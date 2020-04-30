Left Menu
26-year-old man hacks 6 family members to death; surrenders: Police

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:21 IST
Six members of a family were allegedly hacked to death by another family member over a property dispute in Gudauli village in the Banthra area on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, police said. The accused, Ajay Singh (26), went to the local police station after committing the crime and surrendered, they added.

Singh allegedly had a heated argument with the family members over a property and attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon, the police said. The accused allegedly killed his mother, father, elder brother, his wife and two children -- a son and a daughter -- they added.

The victims were identified as Amar (60), Ramsakhi (55), Arun (40), Ramdulari (35), Saurabh (7) and Sarika (2). When asked, Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey said six members of a family were killed and the accused surrendered before the police.

