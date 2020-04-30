Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avadi Municipal Corporation sanitary inspector sings song to raise awareness on COVID-19

M. Abdul Jaffar, a sanitary inspector with the Avadi Municipal Corporation is singing songs here, to sensitise people about the dangers of the coronavirus, and urge them to follow social distancing.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:45 IST
Avadi Municipal Corporation sanitary inspector sings song to raise awareness on COVID-19
M. Abdul Jaffar, a sanitary inspector with Avadi Municipal Corporation speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

M. Abdul Jaffar, a sanitary inspector with the Avadi Municipal Corporation is singing songs here, to sensitise people about the dangers of the coronavirus, and urge them to follow social distancing. "I saw people are not following social distancing when they are coming out to buy essential items. I decided to use my individual talent of singing songs to raise awareness about COVID-19. I am receiving good response from the public and people have started wearing face-masks too after I have sung the song," Jaffar told ANI.

"There are many COVID-19 patients in this area and many are under quarantine. I am regularly singing songs to raise awareness so that people start following lockdown guidelines and social distancing," he added. Jaffar further said that he is happy that people are changing their behavior and following health precautions and it is an achievement for him.

Tamil Nadu reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday with 138 from Chennai. According to a media bulletin from Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, 161 new COVID-19 positive cases including 138 from Chennai reported in Tamil Nadu today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 2,323. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 case tally crosses 3,000-mark in Ahmedabad; 12 die

The COVID-19 tally crossed the 3,000-mark in Ahmedabad on Thursday with the detection of 249 new cases, while the death toll rose to 149, health department officials said. With the addition of 249 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronav...

Moody's cuts DP World rating, sees growing link to Dubai's credit quality

Rating agency Moodys on Thursday downgraded the credit rating of Dubai port operator DP World by two notches to Baa3, the lowest investment grade because of rising debt. Many investors view the ratings of government-related entities in Duba...

UK is past the peak, says PM Johnson, promising lockdown exit plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain was now past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak and promised to set out a lockdown exit strategy next week, despite rising deaths and criticism of his governments response.Holding his first news c...

Police surrendered before 'lungi bahini'; WB now hub of anti-nationals: BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress government of turning West Bengal into a hub of anti-nationals and claimed that it has lost the moral right to continue in power after police surrendered before a group of people wearing lu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020