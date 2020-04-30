Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven Kashmiri students sent to their native place in J-K by bus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:57 IST
Seven Kashmiri students sent to their native place in J-K by bus

Seven Kashmiri students, who were allegedly being harassed by their hostel owner for rent in southwest Delhi's Jia Sarai area, were sent to their native place in Jammu and Kashmir by bus, police said on Thursday. With the help of authorities, a bus was arranged and passes were issued to them, they said.

The students posted a video on social media on April 25 accusing their hostel owner for harassing them for rent despite the Delhi government's order in this regard. "We are in Jia Sarai, Hauz Khas and we are stuck here. Despite the government’s order stating that landlords shouldn't ask for rent, our owner took April's rent from us. Within a few days, he will ask for next month's rent and we can't afford that," a woman student said in the video.

She alleged that some of her friends in the hostel were unwell and they called on helpline numbers for medical assistance, but nobody came to help them. "We are struggling here and are depressed. Please rescue us," one of the women students said in the video.

Taking cognizance of the video, police spoke to the resident commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi. "We received information through social media about the seven Kashmiri women who were stranded in a hostel in Jia Sarai and want to go back to J &K. We verified the information and sent the students back home by bus," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of America has 256,000 loan applications ready for SBA

Bank of America Corp said on Thursday it has 256,000 loan applications ready to be processed by the Small Business Administration, a U.S. government agency that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses, as part of the Paycheck...

Trump fires new volley in war of words with Biden over China

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign plans to roll out a new advertisement targeting Democratic opponent Joe Bidens record on China in must-win states for Novembers election, doubling down on a tough-on-China argument that helped hi...

Russian prime minister says he tested positive for virus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the highest-ranking Russian official known to have gotten infected. Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin during a video ...

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tells Putin he has coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and was temporarily stepping down to recover. Mishustin, 54, suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020