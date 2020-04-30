Seven Kashmiri students sent to their native place in J-K by bus

Seven Kashmiri students, who were allegedly being harassed by their hostel owner for rent in southwest Delhi's Jia Sarai area, were sent to their native place in Jammu and Kashmir by bus, police said on Thursday. With the help of authorities, a bus was arranged and passes were issued to them, they said.

The students posted a video on social media on April 25 accusing their hostel owner for harassing them for rent despite the Delhi government's order in this regard. "We are in Jia Sarai, Hauz Khas and we are stuck here. Despite the government’s order stating that landlords shouldn't ask for rent, our owner took April's rent from us. Within a few days, he will ask for next month's rent and we can't afford that," a woman student said in the video.

She alleged that some of her friends in the hostel were unwell and they called on helpline numbers for medical assistance, but nobody came to help them. "We are struggling here and are depressed. Please rescue us," one of the women students said in the video.

Taking cognizance of the video, police spoke to the resident commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi. "We received information through social media about the seven Kashmiri women who were stranded in a hostel in Jia Sarai and want to go back to J &K. We verified the information and sent the students back home by bus," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said.