Gyan Vatika Pathshala starts teaching Prakrit language via zoom

Gyan Vatika Pathshala, under the banner of Shri Jin Kushal Suri Dadawadi trust has started to teach Prakrit language to the children via zoom classes. The Prakrits are a historical group of vernacular Middle Indo-Aryan languages used in India from around the 3rd century BCE to the 8th century CE. The trust has started to teach Prakrit to let younger generation acquaint themselves with the language which is facing extinction.

"Prakrit language is one of the important languages of Jainism and India and all the historic scriptures have been written in this language. Today people learn foreign languages but we took the opportunity of lockdown to start teaching our language to the young generation," Rajnish Jain, Director, Pathshala told ANI. "We are teaching this language to the children of age group between 4 and 14," he added.

Speaking to ANI in charge of Pathshala Ujjwal Jain said that this language is on the verge of extinction. "Prakrit language is on the verge of extinction and we have been taught to encourage people to learn the language so we started to teach this online. First, we had 10 to 12 children but now we have around 100 children who are learning this language online." Ujjwal told ANI. (ANI)