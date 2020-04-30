Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gyan Vatika Pathshala starts teaching Prakrit language via zoom

Gyan Vatika Pathshala, under the banner of Shri Jin Kushal Suri Dadawadi trust has started to teach Prakrit language to the children via zoom classes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:29 IST
Gyan Vatika Pathshala starts teaching Prakrit language via zoom
Children learn Prakrit language via zoom classes on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Gyan Vatika Pathshala, under the banner of Shri Jin Kushal Suri Dadawadi trust has started to teach Prakrit language to the children via zoom classes. The Prakrits are a historical group of vernacular Middle Indo-Aryan languages used in India from around the 3rd century BCE to the 8th century CE. The trust has started to teach Prakrit to let younger generation acquaint themselves with the language which is facing extinction.

"Prakrit language is one of the important languages of Jainism and India and all the historic scriptures have been written in this language. Today people learn foreign languages but we took the opportunity of lockdown to start teaching our language to the young generation," Rajnish Jain, Director, Pathshala told ANI. "We are teaching this language to the children of age group between 4 and 14," he added.

Speaking to ANI in charge of Pathshala Ujjwal Jain said that this language is on the verge of extinction. "Prakrit language is on the verge of extinction and we have been taught to encourage people to learn the language so we started to teach this online. First, we had 10 to 12 children but now we have around 100 children who are learning this language online." Ujjwal told ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Newly recovered UK leader Johnson joins applause for COVID carers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined in a round of applause across the United Kingdom on Thursday to thank hospital staff and care workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis. The applause has become an emotional weekly ritual in Bri...

Bank of America has 256,000 loan applications ready for SBA

Bank of America Corp said on Thursday it has 256,000 loan applications ready to be processed by the Small Business Administration, a U.S. government agency that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses, as part of the Paycheck...

Trump fires new volley in war of words with Biden over China

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign plans to roll out a new advertisement targeting Democratic opponent Joe Bidens record on China in must-win states for Novembers election, doubling down on a tough-on-China argument that helped hi...

Russian prime minister says he tested positive for virus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the highest-ranking Russian official known to have gotten infected. Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin during a video ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020