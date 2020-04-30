Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite revenue drop, Gujarat govt to pay full salary: Patel

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:55 IST
Despite revenue drop, Gujarat govt to pay full salary: Patel

The Gujarat government on Thursday said its income has dropped drastically due to the lockdown imposed over a month ago to contain coronavirus, but it will pay full salary to its employees and also pension for the month of April. A sum of Rs 4,000 crore has been earmarked to pay salary and pension, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who handles the fiance portfolio.

The lockdown, imposed on March 25, has severely hit businesses in Gujarat, one of the most industrialised state in the country. "Since a majority of businesses and industries are shut due to the lockdown, we are witnessing a huge dip in the income of the state.

"Our income from Goods and Service Tax has more or less stopped. Same is the case with our income from petrol and diesel (value added tax)," said Patel. But this not will affect disbursal of salary of government employees and pension of retired staffers, he said.

"Though there is a huge dip in our revenues, we have decided to pay full salary for the month of April to our 5. 28 lakh state government employees.

"Similarly, full pension will be paid to 4.57 lakh retired employees. This is being made possible because of our efficient (financial) management," said Patel. In total, the state would be spending Rs 2,600 crore towards salary and Rs 1,400 crore for pension for April, he said.

Patel said the decision to earmark Rs 4,000 crore towards one month's salary and pension was taken on Thursday during a high-level meet..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 1,031,659 coronavirus cases, 60,057 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday reported 1,031,659 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 26,512 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,552 to 60,057.The CDC reporte...

Newly recovered UK leader Johnson joins applause for COVID carers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined in a round of applause across the United Kingdom on Thursday to thank hospital staff and care workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis. The applause has become an emotional weekly ritual in Bri...

Bank of America has 256,000 loan applications ready for SBA

Bank of America Corp said on Thursday it has 256,000 loan applications ready to be processed by the Small Business Administration, a U.S. government agency that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses, as part of the Paycheck...

Trump fires new volley in war of words with Biden over China

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign plans to roll out a new advertisement targeting Democratic opponent Joe Bidens record on China in must-win states for Novembers election, doubling down on a tough-on-China argument that helped hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020