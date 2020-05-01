20 year-old 'depressed' man commits suicide

20 year-old 'depressed' man commits suicidePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 01:16 IST
A 20 year-old man allegedlycommitted suicide at his home in suburban Kandivali onThursday, police said
According to a police official, the deceased, AnkitPremnarayan Singh, was found hanging by his family members intheir residence in the Thakur Village locality
Singh's family members told the police he was underdepression due to which he may have taken the extreme step,the official said.