Online interviews conducted for temporary nurse vacancies under Northern Railway, Moradabad

Interviews for 36 temporary vacancies for nurses under Northern Railway (Moradabad) were held via video conferencing on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Rekha, an official said, "Candidates were given option of online interview in view of coronavirus lockdown. A three-member committee conducted the interviews".

"The interview is being conducted for Group C post, for the vacancy of a nursing superintendent on a temporary basis for three months in view of COVID-19. We are conducting interviews via video call and walk-in interviews are also being conducted," she added. However, several candidates who had come here for the offline (personal) interview claimed that they were told to go back as the interviews were only being conducted online.

Shalu Chowdhary, a candidate told ANI "We have been told that online interviews are being conducted here but I came for the offline interview." "They have informed us that the interviews will only be conducted via video call so we are now going back," said another candidate. (ANI)