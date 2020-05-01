Left Menu
Development News Edition

Online interviews conducted for temporary nurse vacancies under Northern Railway, Moradabad

Interviews for 36 temporary vacancies for nurses under Northern Railway (Moradabad) were held via video conferencing on Thursday.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-05-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 05:01 IST
Online interviews conducted for temporary nurse vacancies under Northern Railway, Moradabad
Online interviews temporary vacancies for nurses under Northern Railway (Moradabad) were held via video conferencing on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Interviews for 36 temporary vacancies for nurses under Northern Railway (Moradabad) were held via video conferencing on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Rekha, an official said, "Candidates were given option of online interview in view of coronavirus lockdown. A three-member committee conducted the interviews".

"The interview is being conducted for Group C post, for the vacancy of a nursing superintendent on a temporary basis for three months in view of COVID-19. We are conducting interviews via video call and walk-in interviews are also being conducted," she added. However, several candidates who had come here for the offline (personal) interview claimed that they were told to go back as the interviews were only being conducted online.

Shalu Chowdhary, a candidate told ANI "We have been told that online interviews are being conducted here but I came for the offline interview." "They have informed us that the interviews will only be conducted via video call so we are now going back," said another candidate. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus originated from China's Wuhan lab: Trump

The novel coronavirus, that has killed over 230,000 people globally so far and has shattered economies, emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China, US President Donald Trump claimed Thursday with a high degree of confidence. Yes...

Lt Gen Manoj Pande appointed next chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command, Raj Shukla to head ARTRAC

Lt Gen Manoj Pande has been appointed as the next chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command at Port Blair. This is the only tri-services operational command and focuses mainly on amphibious warfare. Lt Gen Pande is currently posted at the Army H...

Apple sales inch higher despite coronavirus but CEO Tim Cook sees uncertain future

Apple Inc reported sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations Thursday, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying China sales were headed in the right direction as that country reopens from the novel coronavirus. But Cook said ...

Online interviews conducted for temporary nurse vacancies under Northern Railway, Moradabad

Interviews for 36 temporary vacancies for nurses under Northern Railway Moradabad were held via video conferencing on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Rekha, an official said, Candidates were given option of online interview in view of coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020