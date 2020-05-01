Faridabad restricts movement of people amid lockdown

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, travel of government employees and common people from neighbouring states and districts to Faridabad has been prohibited. Notably, only vehicles carrying the essential commodities are exempted during the ongoing lockdown.

In a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973, Faridabad District Commissioner Yash Pal has said: "Travel of government employees and common people from neighbouring states and districts to Faridabad is prohibited. Doctors, paramedical staff, police and bank employees to be permitted on producing their identity cards, only till 12 pm today." Meanwhile, roads were allegedly dug up in villages adjoining Delhi to halt the movement of people.

People residing in the villages situated on the Delhi-Haryana border claimed that on April 28 roads had been dug up to prevent movement of people. (ANI)