MP govt appoints 7 IAS officers for return of stranded people

The Madhya Pradesh government has appointed seven senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to ensure the safe return of people from the state, who are currently stranded in other parts of the country due the lockdown. These officers, who have been assigned different states, have also been tasked with sending back the people from other states, who are stuck in Madhya Pradesh.

"The Union Home Department has given permission for the transportation of the people, stranded in other states, with certain conditions," a state public relations department official said on Friday. "Seven IAS officers have been entrusted with the task of facilitating the smooth movement of people from Madhya Pradesh, who are stranded in various states," he said.

Additional Chief Secretary I C P Keshari, who is in- charge of state-level control room, said that these officers will coordinate with the administration of the states allotted to them. "These officers will ensure the transportation of the people stranded in other states. Besides, they will also coordinate with the administration of other states to send back their people stuck in MP by following all the protocols," he said.

All these nodal officers will submit their reports daily to Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey about the work done, Keshari said..