Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt appoints 7 IAS officers for return of stranded people

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-05-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 11:18 IST
MP govt appoints 7 IAS officers for return of stranded people

The Madhya Pradesh government has appointed seven senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to ensure the safe return of people from the state, who are currently stranded in other parts of the country due the lockdown. These officers, who have been assigned different states, have also been tasked with sending back the people from other states, who are stuck in Madhya Pradesh.

"The Union Home Department has given permission for the transportation of the people, stranded in other states, with certain conditions," a state public relations department official said on Friday. "Seven IAS officers have been entrusted with the task of facilitating the smooth movement of people from Madhya Pradesh, who are stranded in various states," he said.

Additional Chief Secretary I C P Keshari, who is in- charge of state-level control room, said that these officers will coordinate with the administration of the states allotted to them. "These officers will ensure the transportation of the people stranded in other states. Besides, they will also coordinate with the administration of other states to send back their people stuck in MP by following all the protocols," he said.

All these nodal officers will submit their reports daily to Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey about the work done, Keshari said..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Dreams grounded: Cadet pilots face uncertain future as coronavirus turns shortage to surplus

Mark, 34, quit his job as a town planner in London last year to start flight-training school, buoyed by a conditional offer of employment with budget carrier easyJet at a time when the airline industry was desperately short of pilots. The c...

London stocks slide as Trump threatens China

London-listed stocks fell on Friday as data showed the UK housing market was grinding to a halt, with sentiment also dented by U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis. The FTSE 100 was ...

Sebi exempts 4 family trusts linked to Lux Industries' promoters from open offer obligation

Markets regulator Sebi has granted exemption to four family trusts linked to promoters of Lux Industries from making open offer to the shareholders of the company following their proposed acquisition of shares in the firm. The order comes f...

FOREX-Euro stays quiet on Europe's day off; Australian dollar sinks

The euro stabilised against the U.S. dollar on Friday, having rallied the day before to a two-week high on month-end flows and on news that the European Central Bank will make loans to banks even cheaper. Much of Europe was closed on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020