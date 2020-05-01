Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take revolutionary step of liquor ban, veteran Congress leader H K Patil tells Yediyurappa

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 11:30 IST
Take revolutionary step of liquor ban, veteran Congress leader H K Patil tells Yediyurappa

Veteran Congress leader H K Patil on Friday made a strong pitch for total prohibition in Karnataka to lay the foundation for "a happy, peaceful and joyful society", saying COVID-19 lockdown during which liquor sales are banned has given a great opportunity for the 'revolutionary' step. In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Patil, a former state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, said the nature has given a great opportunity to him to take the "revolutionary step of liquor ban" and build an ideal society free from addiction.

The 66-year old leader, an MLA, appealed to Yediyurappa to say good bye to the administrative policy (allowing liquor sales), which gave Mahatma Gandhi's dream of prohibition for an addiction free society a "go-by and focused" only on revenue generation. "Liquor addicts are confined to homes and are relearning the human values of love, affection, compassion, sacrifice and mercy. We are moving towards building an ideal society due to the ban on booze," Patil said, referring to the closure of liquor shops during the ongoing national lockdown to fight coronavirus.

Besides peace in the families, the temporary liquor ban has improved the health of lakhs of people as their medical expenditure had come down drastically, which in turn added value to the human resources, Patil said. The Congress leader, representing Gadag in the assembly, highlighted the ill-effects of liquor such as lethargy, sinful life, misuse of power, clashes, lack of peace and corruption.

Slamming the opponents of prohibition, he said those who said the liquor ban was not possible can see how effectively it has been enforced now. Denouncing the argument that the ban on liquor was a huge loss of revenue to the state exchequer, Patil said, "Atrocities on women have come down and peace has returned to the families. These achievements cannot be measured in terms of currency. Money cannot buy peace, love and harmony." After the national lockdown began on March 24, retail liquor shops have been shut across the country.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Dreams grounded: Cadet pilots face uncertain future as coronavirus turns shortage to surplus

Mark, 34, quit his job as a town planner in London last year to start flight-training school, buoyed by a conditional offer of employment with budget carrier easyJet at a time when the airline industry was desperately short of pilots. The c...

London stocks slide as Trump threatens China

London-listed stocks fell on Friday as data showed the UK housing market was grinding to a halt, with sentiment also dented by U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis. The FTSE 100 was ...

Sebi exempts 4 family trusts linked to Lux Industries' promoters from open offer obligation

Markets regulator Sebi has granted exemption to four family trusts linked to promoters of Lux Industries from making open offer to the shareholders of the company following their proposed acquisition of shares in the firm. The order comes f...

FOREX-Euro stays quiet on Europe's day off; Australian dollar sinks

The euro stabilised against the U.S. dollar on Friday, having rallied the day before to a two-week high on month-end flows and on news that the European Central Bank will make loans to banks even cheaper. Much of Europe was closed on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020