Mayawati urges Centre, states to protect livelihood of labourers, working-class amid lockdown

On the occasion of Labour Day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday appealed to the Central and state governments to take steps to protect the livelihood of poor labourers and take cognizance of companies arbitrary reducing salaries of employees amid lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 12:30 IST
BSP chief Mayawati (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"The International Labour Day, which is celebrated as May Day by the labourers and working-class every year, but due to the current Corona epidemic and the lockdown, there is an unprecedented crisis of their livelihood. In such a situation, the role of the Centre and states as welfare government is very important," Mayawati tweeted (translated from Hindi).

"Therefore, it is an appeal to the Central and state governments to take meaningful steps to protect the interests of crores of poor labourers and families of working-class and also take cognizance of the big private companies which are arbitrarily reducing the salary of employees for their profits," she said in another tweet. (ANI)

