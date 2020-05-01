Left Menu
Lockdown: Security personnel injured in stone pelting in Assam

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri(Up) | Updated: 01-05-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 13:18 IST
Lockdown: Security personnel injured in stone pelting in Assam

At least five people, including four security personnel, were injured in stone pelting when they tried to prevent a religious gathering at a village in Assam's Lakhimpur district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night when a police team, led by Naoboicha police outpost incharge Biswajit Nath, went to the Dakkhin Pandhowa village after getting information about people gathering at a mosque to offer namaz.

"The police got the information from the village head about the gathering," an officer told PTI. The police team reached there and found 12 people, including the imam, inside the mosque. They requested the imam and others not to gather, and asked them to follow the rules on social distancing, the officer said.

The team closed a small market that was operating next to the mosque before entering the complex, he said. "When the team was about to leave the mosque complex, heavy stone pelting started. This caught our team completely in an off-guard situation," the officer said.

Four personnel and the village head received were injured. The police vehicle was also damaged, and the windscreen and side windows were broken. Those injured are Nath, Assam Police constable Karuna Buzarbaruah, CISF personnel Bhumichar Narzary and Saroj Yadav, and village head Abdul Jalil Fareshi.

They were immediately sent to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not serious, the police said. Senior officials visited the place, which is around 30 km from the district headquarters, late on Thursday night and made announcements in loudspeakers asking people to stay indoors. Heavy police deployment has been made in the village.

An FIR has been registered at the Lakhimpur police station against 12 people, including the imam of the mosque, and investigation is underway. When contacted, Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Rajveer told PTI: "At a time when the entire state is proactively following lockdown norms, such an incident is unwanted and we strongly condemn it. We will take strict actions against the culprits." Police said a few villagers started offering namaz at the mosque since the holy month of Ramzan began.

Village head Abdul Jalil Fareshi and the Village Defence Party told them many times not to visit the mosque and asked them to offer namaz at homes. But nobody listened to him and he was humiliated as well as threatened, another officer said. PTI COR TR RG HMB.

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

COVID-19: Texas partially reopens businesses

Texas, the second largest state in the US, partially re-opened businesses on Friday with limited occupancy after nearly one month of lockdown in a bid to restore livelihoods and help citizens re-enter the workforce. Texas has reported ove...

Japan task force recommends social distancing measures stay in place.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, tasked with Japans coronavirus measures, met with a panel of experts Friday and said social distancing efforts under the state of emergency should be kept in place for a while to prevent a resurgence of...

Spain's GDP, battered by pandemic, to contract 9.2% in 2020 - economy minister

Spains gross domestic product GDP will contract 9.2 in 2020, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic wrought havoc on the economy. GDP is expected to recover in 2021 and expand 6.8, Calvino said.The Bank o...

Traditional landscapes of Japan's Shirakawago village attract tourist

Shirakawa is one of the most beautiful and traditional villages in Japan. Tourists from all over the world visit the village every year. Because of its amazing natural environment, with high mountains and heavy snowfall, interaction with th...
