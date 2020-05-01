Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Significant' increase in cybercrime against women during lockdown: Experts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 13:56 IST
'Significant' increase in cybercrime against women during lockdown: Experts

There has been a significant increase in cybercrime against women, especially sextortion, during the COVID-19-induced lockdown with "caged criminals" targeting them online, say experts. The nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25 to April 14, and then extended to May 3, aims at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus that has claimed 1,147 lives and infected 35,043 people in the country.

According to National Commission for Women (NCW) data, 54 cybercrime complaints were received online in April in comparison to 37 complaints – received online and by post -- in March, and 21 complaints in February. The panel is taking complaints online due to the lockdown. Cyber experts, however, said the numbers are just the “tip of the iceberg”.

"We received a total of 412 genuine complaints of cyber abuse from March 25 till April 25. Out of these, as many as 396 complaints were serious ones from women, (and these) ranged from abuse, indecent exposure, unsolicited obscene pictures, threats, malicious emails claiming their account was hacked, ransom demands, blackmail and more," said the founder of the Akancha Foundation, Akancha Srivastava. The organisation works for education and empowerment of people by imparting knowledge on cyber safety. Srivastava said on an average she has been getting 20-25 such complaints daily, while before the lockdown the number was less than 10 per day. This is a "significant" increase, she said.

"This is just the frustration and anger that is coming to the fore as there is no other release right now. This is a form of frustration as they (cyber criminals) are caged right now," she said. "Men are morphing images and threatening women. There is a whole racket going on where women are getting these emails that your phone and laptop has been hacked, and if you don't deposit money my account I will send your morphed images, and share it with all your contacts," Srivastava added. Vineet Kumar, founder and president of Cyber Peace Foundation, said specially the cases of “sextortion” have increased during the lockdown.

Sextortion is extorting money or sexual favours from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity through means like morphed images. "People are getting into relationships online as they are under lockdown and sextortion cases are being reported to us," he said.

Kumar said in these times people are connecting through technology but forgetting the security component. "Immediately after lockdown, we saw a rise in cases of misinformation, fake news and women getting duped online when they click on malware links which gets all their information on phone, turns on the camera and microphone, and captures their intimate moments. These are then used for blackmailing," he added.

Many women do not want to make official complaints in these cases, he said. "Cyber Peace has been receiving complaints through its channels and it has been seen that people are reluctant in filing complaints. They want us to handle things unofficially," Kumar said. "Whatever official figure that is being quoted is just the tip of the iceberg as a majority of women do not report cybercrime because they worry about the social stigma associated with it," he said.

Vandana Verma, founder of InfoSec Girls, said when the whole country is locked down, people are working from home and spending a lot of time on the internet. So, even cyber criminals are becoming innovative and craftier in their techniques, she said. "Like sending specific phishing emails or themed emails for the current COVID-19 situation to people and getting their confidential details like address, phone numbers. These emails appear to have come from legitimate sources like the government in the form of advisories when they are not at all related to the government in any form," Verma said.

"Creation of fake profiles, cyber bullying, online stalking are bigger challenges at this time. Insensitive comments on posts are also intimidating," she said. Verma advised that such cybercrimes can be prevented through education on technology.

"How to securely use the digital media, creating strong a password and spreading awareness on phishing emails, fake videos and securely sharing content on the internet can help a lot in safeguarding women," she said. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said often it is seen there is lack of awareness among women on where to reach out when something happens. "There is cyber police in every district who they can contact. They can reach out to us also if they need help," she said.

She advised women to remain careful in the cyber space. "We are talking to women on how to protect themselves in cyber space. We advice women to not share their personal pictures or details on social media as it’s not safe. Women should realise that at times people known to them can also take advantage," said Verma. CSC e-Governance Services India, which holds the license for providing internet services, recorded an increase in data consumption to 4.7 terabyte (TB) as on March 30 from 2.7 TB on March 10. "Based on the growth trend, data consumption on the CSC SPV network is estimated to have increased by close to 100 per cent till date," CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi told PTI on April 5. He said that a major spike in data consumption has been recorded since the time lockdown started.

There are more than 60 crore internet users in India and out of this about 29 crore are in rural areas..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia coronavirus cases rise to 582, Mogadishu records 54 more positive cases

Somalias Health Minister has announced on April 29 that the countrys number of coronavirus cases had risen to 582, according to a news report by Daily Nation.In a press briefing, Dr. Fawzia Abikar Nur said that over the past 24 hours, the c...

'One Nation One Voice': 100 singers unite to support frontline COVID-19 warriors, PM-CARES fund

As an act of unity during the time of COVID-19 crisis, 100 renowned Indian singers have decided to come together for One Nation One Voice - an anthem dedicated to corona warriors and in aid of the PM-CARES fund. The initiative is an acapell...

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Regulator Sebi has barred Modex International Securities Ltd and its nine directors from the capital markets till further orders for misusing clients funds and securities. The directors restrained by the regulator are Dharmendra Kumar Arora...

COVID-19: Texas partially reopens businesses

Texas, the second largest state in the US, partially re-opened businesses on Friday with limited occupancy after nearly one month of lockdown in a bid to restore livelihoods and help citizens re-enter the workforce. Texas has reported ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020