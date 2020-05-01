Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC allows candidate to participate in 2nd, subsequent rounds of NEET-PG 2020 counselling

Delhi High Court has directed authorities concerned to allow a candidate to participate in the second round and other subsequent rounds, if any, of all-India counselling for NEET-PG 2020 as per his eligibility.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:51 IST
Delhi HC allows candidate to participate in 2nd, subsequent rounds of NEET-PG 2020 counselling
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court has directed authorities concerned to allow a candidate to participate in the second round and other subsequent rounds, if any, of all-India counselling for NEET-PG 2020 as per his eligibility. However, Justice Rekha Palli did not allow candidate Abhishek V to get accommodated in the first round of counselling of NEET-PG 20 observing that he has approached this court after the expiry of an entire fortnight from the date of the first round of counselling.

"Keeping in view the amount of preparation and hard work which goes into qualifying for examinations of such nature, the respondent's willingness to accommodate the petitioner in this regard and the sheer effort invested by the petitioner in securing a meritorious position on an all-India basis, the interest of justice requires the petitioner to be permitted to participate in the 2nd round and other subsequent rounds," the court in its order on Thursday. The court directed that the petitioner be allowed to participate in any future rounds of counselling organised by the respondents for NEET-PG 2020, notwithstanding his non-participation in the first round.

"It is also directed that his nonparticipation in the first round of counselling shall not be held as a ground to prejudice his chances to secure admission to a college of his preference, in these subsequent rounds," the court said. "It is further directed that the petitioner will also be entitled to participate in any state counselling, as per his eligibility conditions and domicile," it added.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Abhishek V, a participant in the National Entrance Eligibility Test 2020 for admissions to post-graduate medical courses (NEET-PG 2020), who sought directions to the Medical Counselling Committee to permit him to submit his medical college preferences within the first round of counselling of NEET-PG 2020. Abhishek, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, had appeared in the NEET-PG 2020 on January 5 and the results were declared on January 30. The petitioner claimed that he had registered on the concerned website on March 10 for the first round of all-India counselling but the results of the first round declared by NEET on April 9 did not include his name.

Subsequently, he received an e-mail on April 11 about the refund of the amount. Additional solicitor general advocate Maninder Acharya, appearing for the Central government, told the court that all-India counselling has already concluded on April 11 and that the petitioner is at fault for approaching the court after a substantial delay.

She submitted that granting any relief to the petitioner as prayed for would cause grave prejudice to the other candidates, however, assured the court that the respondent has no objection to the petitioner participating in the second or any other subsequent rounds based on eligibility. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Overnight closure of New York subways may presage bigger changes

New York Citys subway, the ear-splitting, nerve-jangling system that New Yorkers and tourists alike love to hate, is taking the unprecedented step of halting overnight service in order to clean train cars, a likely prelude to bigger changes...

EXCLUSIVE-Too risky to come home, crew of 'clean' U.S. warship in coronavirus limbo

On any given day, the U.S. aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman can be found off the Atlantic coast of the United States, probably somewhere between Virginia and Florida. Its crew would love to come home to their families. But they cant. Theyre...

Spl Kerala-Odisha train to be run for migrant workers

The first special train from Keralacarrying 1,200 migrant workers to Bhubaneswar in Odisha willleave from the Aluva railway station near here on Fridayevening, state Minister V S Sunil Kumar saidThe migrant workers from Odisha accommodated ...

Police: 4 Amish children killed, 1 missing in buggy accident

Authorities in Kentucky said four children died and one is missing after a buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away in the current while trying to cross a low-water bridge. Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020