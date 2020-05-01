Man kills self as wife left for Mumbai on foot after a fight: Police

A man committed suicide here after his wife left for her parent’s place in Mumbai on foot amid the country-wide lockdown after quarrelling with him, police said on Friday. Bharat Lal, 45, killed himself on Thursday by consuming some poisonous substance, they said Lal's wife had left for Mumbai on foot itself after fighting with him, the police said.

Following the drastic step by his wife, Lal tried to trace her out and even called up his in-laws in Mumbai but was told that she was yet to reach there, said police, adding this left the man very upset and he committed suicide. The police said they are probing the matter.