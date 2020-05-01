17 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district tally reaches 496

Left Menu
17 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Agra today taking the district's coronavirus tally to 496, the district administration said.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

17 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Agra today taking the district's coronavirus tally to 496, the district administration said. "15 persons have died and 103 patients have been discharged after treatment. The administration is keeping a vigil on the 39 hotspots in the city," Agra district administration said.

The number of positive cases in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 2,203. A total of 35,043 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 8,889 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 25,007 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,147 people have died due to coronavirus in the country so far. (ANI)

