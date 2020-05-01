Left Menu
Five new COVID-19 cases in Odisha; total count 147

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:56 IST
Five more people, including two with recent travel history to Tamil Nadu, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 147, officials said. Bolangir district, in the western part of Odisha, which was till now untouched by the novel coronavirus, reported two COVID-19 cases. Both returned from Tamil Nadu, a senior official said.

While two other new patients were detected in COVID-19 hotspot Jajpur district, another with recent travel history to Kolkata, tested positive in Balasore district, the officials said. The Jajpur patients were identified as a 75-year-old woman of Katikata and a 55-year-old man of Birajpur. Katikata and Birajpur are in containment zones where aggressive surveillance and contact tracing are under way with largescale testing.

The two cases in Bolangir, detected in Lekharia village, are men aged 22 and 18 years, a senior Information and Public Relations Department official said, adding that contact tracing and follow up action has been launched in the area. With COVID-19 spreading its tentacles to Bolangir, 15 of the 30 districts of Odisha have so far reported coronavirus cases. With the fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases climbed to 38 in Jajpur district and 20 in Balasore. All were asymptomatic and contact tracing of the new patients and follow up action is underway, health department officials said.

Two patients in Bhubaneswar have recovered from COVID-19, the health department said. Of the 47 cases in Khurda district, 27 persons have so far recovered, they said, adding that one person from state capital Bhubaneswar had died of the coronavirus on April 6. The total number of cases in the state has mounted to 147, of which 105 are active and 41 have recovered and one has died of the disease.

Of the total 147 COVID-19 cases, Bhubaneswar tops the list with 47, followed by 38 in Jajpur, 20 in Balasore district, 19 in Bhadrak district, 10 in Sundergarh district, two each in Kendrapara, Kalahandi and Bolangir districts, one each case in Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Koraput districts. As more than 90 per cent of cases in Balasore, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts have West Bengal link, the health department appealed to people not to hide their travel history.

The people who have returned from West Bengal recently must come forward for COVID-19 testing. They may seem healthy but they could be infected and also spread infection, the department said, adding that they are advised to contact local BDOs, tehsildars, sarpanchs and remain in isolation at home. Testing is free, the department added.

A total of 2,437 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday. Altogether 34,133 samples have so far been tested in the state since the outbreak of the highly infectious disease..

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Overnight closure of New York subways may presage bigger changes

New York Citys subway, the ear-splitting, nerve-jangling system that New Yorkers and tourists alike love to hate, is taking the unprecedented step of halting overnight service in order to clean train cars, a likely prelude to bigger changes...

EXCLUSIVE-Too risky to come home, crew of 'clean' U.S. warship in coronavirus limbo

On any given day, the U.S. aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman can be found off the Atlantic coast of the United States, probably somewhere between Virginia and Florida. Its crew would love to come home to their families. But they cant. Theyre...

Spl Kerala-Odisha train to be run for migrant workers

The first special train from Keralacarrying 1,200 migrant workers to Bhubaneswar in Odisha willleave from the Aluva railway station near here on Fridayevening, state Minister V S Sunil Kumar saidThe migrant workers from Odisha accommodated ...

Police: 4 Amish children killed, 1 missing in buggy accident

Authorities in Kentucky said four children died and one is missing after a buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away in the current while trying to cross a low-water bridge. Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned on Wedn...
