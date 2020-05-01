Virus: Goa declared green zone, CM says fight far from over

Virus: Goa declared green zone, CM says fight far from overPTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:36 IST
Even as the Centre declared both districts in Goa as 'green zones' in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak, Chief Pramod Sawant on Friday said the fight was far from over despite the state having no active COVID-19 cases. He said the need now was for the people of the state to adopt a "modified lifestyle" with priority to health.
"With the efforts of our #CoronaWarriors and support of the people of Goa, our state has now been classified as a green zone by the Government of India. The war against COVID-19 is far from over," he said on his Facebook page. "We must continue our fight against this virus by adopting a modified lifestyle which gives priority to safe health norms such as sanitization, wearing of face covers, social distancing and staying at home during the lockdown period," he added.
Meanwhile, state health minister Vishwajit Rane dedicated May 1, celebrated internationally as Labour Day, to the frontline staff fighting the outbreak. All seven persons who were detected with the infection in Goa have since recovered and have been discharged.
