IAS officer Ajay Tirkey takes charge as secretary in WCD ministry

IAS officer Ajay Tirkey on Friday assumed charge as secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD)

He is 1987-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre. He succeeds Rabindra Panwar who retired on superannuation on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement

Before assuming charge of secretary, Tirkey was holding the post of special secretary in this ministry. He worked as joint secretary in the department of School Education and Literacy in the Human Resource Development ministry in 2017 before joining as additional secretary in the WCD ministry, the statement said. He has also been on deputation in the Ministry of Defence as Director and Joint Secretary from 2004 to 2009.