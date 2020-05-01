Left Menu
COVID-19: Delhi-Gurugram border sealed by Haryana Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:43 IST
The Delhi-Gurugram border was sealed by Haryana Police on Friday due to COVID-19 with people and vehicles coming from the national capital being asked to go back. While the Haryana government has said that people associated with essential services will be allowed to enter Gurugram, several of them claimed that despite having passes, the police did not allow them to cross the border.

"I am a nursing staff in a hospital at IFFCO chowk in Gurugram but they are not allowing me to cross the border. Earlier, the police would see my identity card and let me through but now they are not," said Rahul Singh, a resident of Rajokri in Delhi, who was stopped at the Delhi-Gurugram border near Sehraul. Another regular commuter from Delhi to Gurugram, Dipak Kumar, a hardware engineer with an internet service provider alleged his pass was not accepted by the police.

"I am waiting for more than hour but police are not letting me in. I have been using a pass provided to me by my company to go from Delhi to Gurugram but now they are not allowing me to enter,” he said. A Haryana Police officer at the border said that entry of vehicles and others without proper passes has been stopped from 10 am on Friday till further orders.

"We are only following the DC order and only those associated with essentially services are being allowed in," he said. Haryana's home and health minister Anil Vij had a few days ago said that borders of the state with Delhi have been "sealed" and stricter restrictions will be imposed on those coming in from the national capital while only those associated with essential services will be allowed to enter.

Haryana will be in a "comfortable position" as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned if the borders stay sealed for 15-20 days, Vij had said..

