Maha: Amid lockdown, tehsildar suspended in Jalna

Amid the lockdown for thenovel coronavirus outbreak, a tehsildar in Maharashtra's Jalnawas on Thursday suspended for alleged laxity in work, said anofficial

The order by Collector Ravindra Binwade, signed by thedeputy collector, said Badnapur Tehsildar Chaya Pawar was notavailable in the district during the coronavirus outbreak, andthat there were irregularities in drought aid distribution,carelessness in filing offences against illegal sandtransport, and less amount of tax collection.