Covid-19: first time in 123 years, RK Mission cancels foundation day programme

For the first time in the more than 100-year history of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, its foundation day programme could not take place on Friday due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The foundation day programme is held on May 1 every year at the Belur Math, global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, in Howrah district and the Balaram Mandir, the house of a disciple of Ramakrishna Paramhansa, at Baghbazar in North Kolkata.

"In the wake of the emergent situation due to coronavirus outbreak, there will be no 124th foundation day programme on May 1 either at Belur Math or Balaram Mandir," General Secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Swami Suvirananda, said. In the past years, devotees attended a special puja held on this day and several other events organised for seven days on the occasion of the foundation day.

Only the usual daily puja has taken place this year, conducted by a handful of monks, a spokesman of the RK Mission said. The Belur Math authorities had restricted entry of visitors since March 16 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. After the lockdown was announced, the entry of common visitors had altogether been stopped.

Swamy Vivekananda formed the Mission on May 1, 1897 at the house of Balaram Bose, a devotee of Ramakrishna Paramhansa. The house later became Balaram Mandir and the foundation day programme was held there and simultaneously at the Belur Math..