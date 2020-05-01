Final touches being given to preparations for opening Badrinath shrine: Official

Final touches are being given to the preparations to open the Himalayan temple of Badrinath in Uttarakhand on May 15. The temple premises have been cleared of snow and paint work is in its last stages. Electricity and water supply to the area has also been streamlined, media in-charge of the Devasthanam Board, Harish Gaud, said.

As per a revised schedule the portals of the Badrinath temple are to be opened at 4.30 am on May 15. It was originally scheduled to be opened on April 30 but the date had to be pushed back due to circumstances arising out of the COVID 19-induced lockdown. Following social distancing norms and wearing masks have been made compulsory for people engaged in the preparations at the famous temple, Gaud said.

The chief priest (Rawal) of the shrine Ishwari Prasad Nambudiri who has been in 14-day quarantine since returning from Kerala has tested negative for COVID-19. He will undergo a coronavirus test again on May 4. With the Centre not allowing devotees at present to visit religious places due to the pandemic, only a select group of priests and Devasthanam Board officials will be present at the opening of the temple.

Portals of the other three Himalayan temples in Uttarakhand Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri which are collectively referred to as the chardham were opened in April. The Himalayan temples are closed during October-November every year as they remain snowbound in winter and are reopened in April-May.