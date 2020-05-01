Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil rises further above $26 as OPEC+ begins record cuts

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:22 IST
Oil rises further above $26 as OPEC+ begins record cuts

Oil rose further above $26 a barrel on Friday as OPEC and its allies embarked on record output cuts to tackle a supply glut due to the coronavirus crisis that has been weighing on the market. The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, has fallen almost 60% percent in 2020 and hit a 21-year low last month as the pandemic squeezed demand and OPEC and other producers pumped at will before reaching the new supply deal that kicked in on Friday.

Brent for July had climbed 14 cents, or 0.5%, to $26.62 by 1336 GMT. U.S. crude for June added $1.18, or 6.3%, to reach $20.02. Both benchmarks rallied sharply on Thursday. Brent rose 12% and U.S. crude gained 25%. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, known as OPEC+, has agreed to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day from May 1.

Even so, there are doubts the reduction, the largest ever agreed, will be enough as demand is unlikely to recover rapidly. "The production cuts are finally kicking in," said Craig Erlam, analyst at brokerage OANDA. "Prices are still extremely low though and the next two weeks will likely see extreme volatility return."

A Reuters survey on Thursday showed that in advance of the new output cut, OPEC sharply raised production to the highest since March 2019, adding to the excess supply already in the market. "The demand recovery will be a muted affair," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "What's more, OPEC+ curbs which take effect today will be no panacea for the hefty supply imbalance."

Underlining the difficulties some producers will face in meeting their commitments, industry sources said Iraq would struggle to meet its quota of cutting output by nearly a quarter. Iraq is OPEC's second-largest producer. Also supporting oil prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude inventories rose by 9 million barrels last week, less than the 10.6 million-barrel rise analysts had forecast.

"This is a second straight week of inventory and product demand figures suggesting a bottoming of the U.S. market," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp. (Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Kirsten Donovan and David Clarke)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Texas, Ohio join array of U.S. states reopening their economies

Texas and Ohio pushed ahead on Friday with a phased relaxation of restrictions that U.S. states put in place weeks ago to curb the coronavirus pandemic, as Georgia took another step toward a full restart by allowing all businesses to reopen...

AAP Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi tests positive for coronavirus

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Ravi said his brother has also tested positive for the disease.I am currently in-home quarantine. I am asymptomatic but I have tested po...

Treatment to out station patients denied at AIIMS: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL seeking free-of-cost medical treatment for over 100 out station patients at AIIMS which allegedly stopped treating them after COVID-19 outbreak. The pl...

Here are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Friday issued an order, extending lockdown for two more weeks from May 4 and also detailed about activities, which would be prohibited in the Red Zones during this period.In the Red Zones, outside the con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020