33 arrested for defying lockdown: Noida police

Thirty-three people were arrested and challans issued to 180 vehicle owners across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly defying curbs during the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, police said. So far, 54 coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off in Gautam Buddh Nagar near Delhi, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

"Ten FIRs were registered on Friday for lockdown violations and 33 people arrested. A total of 610 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 180 of them, while another three were impounded," police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

The district administration has also banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said. As of Friday, 155 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district while 90 of these patients have recovered, according to officials.