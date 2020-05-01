Fighter jets to do fly-pasts, choppers to shower petals on Sunday to thank 'corona warriors'

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:56 IST
The Indian armed forces will conduct fly-pasts, light up ships at sea, play military bands and shower flower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients on Sunday in a grand display of gratitude to lakhs of people like doctors, paramedics and policemen engaged in the country's fight against the pandemic. The announcement was made by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat at a press conference in presence of Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

"The nation stood together and showed resilience in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all the corona warriors -- doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media," Gen Rawat said. "On May 3, there will be some special activities as a gesture of special gratitude by all three forces," he, addressing his first press conference after assuming charge of India's first Chief of Defence Staff in January.

He said the fixed wing and fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force will conduct fly-pasts from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and from Dibrugarh to Kutch on Sunday evening as a mark of respect to all front-line workers battling the pandemic. Gen Rawat said Indian Navy helicopters will shower flower petals on leading hospitals treating coronavirus patients. Navy will also deploy its warships in formations in coastal areas and the vessels will be lit up as part of the "thanksgiving" exercise on Sunday evening.

The Army will conduct mountain band displays along some COVID-19 hospitals in almost every district besides laying wreaths at police memorials across the country. "Our police personnel have been doing a great job in the country's fight against the pandemic. They have been deployed in the red zones. We want to express our gratitude to the police personnel too," said Gen Rawat. His announcement of the special activities came shortly before the Union Home Ministry said the current spell of the lockdown will be extended by another two weeks from Monday. The lockdown came into force on March 25 and was scheduled to end on May 3.

The Chief of Defence Staff said the armed forces are solidly behind those fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Gen Rawat also asserted that no operational task has been affected or will be affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it is not proper to conclude that the novel coronavirus outbreak is a result of biological warfare.

