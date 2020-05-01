May Day a low-key affair in locked down Bengal

The Left parties and the trade unions in West Bengal observed the historic May Day by asking labourers via social media to take precautionary measures during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, instead of informing them of workers' rights in large meetings. Leaders of the Left Front and trade unions underlined the need for an economic package for both the organised and unorganised sector and urged the government to ensure job security of workers once the lockdown is over.

Due to the lockdown this year, neither the Left parties nor the trade unions organized any central rally in the heart of the city, which is held every year. "It is a low-key affair in Bengal this year. A few workers maintaining social distancing norms and other precautionary measures organised flag hoisting programmes outside factories. We also addressed the workers via Facebook Live," said Anadi Sahoo, state president of the CITU, the CPI (M)'s trade union wing.

Apart from the CPI(M), other Left parties modestly observed the May Day, taking help of the social media to address their supporters. West Bengal Left Front chairman Biman Bose participated in a flag hoisting programme at the CITU state headquarters.

"Till the lockdown is lifted, the central government should transfer a considerable amount of money to the account of labourers so that they can survive. "After nearly a month, the Centre has taken steps to send migrant workers back to their homes. This should have been done long back. Steps should be taken to ensure they get financially compensated," Sahoo said.

State Labour Minister Purnendu Bose said even as the state government has announced schemes to help migrant labourers and those working in the unorganised sector, which has been badly hit by the lockdown, not much has been done by the Centre. "We have announced schemes to help the working class.

But the centre has taken a half-hearted approach in dealing with the crisis. The Centre should come up with a concrete economic plan to help the unorganised sector and revive the economy," Bose said..