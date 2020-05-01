Left Menu
Jaishankar holds video-conference with Indian envoys in central Asia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a video- conference with Indian envoys in central Asia and discussed preparation for India-Central Asia foreign ministers' meet. "Regional reviews continue. Productive session with Ambassadors of #CentralAsia. Important that our activities are not constrained by #coronavirus. Preparing for the India-Central Asia Foreign Ministers Meeting," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Looking forward to your follow up of the issues discussed. @amb_tashkent @IndEmbDushanbe @indembastana @IndiaInKyrgyz," he said in another tweet. He also held separate telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Mexico and Saint Lucia and discussed the coronavirus situation.

"An insightful conversation with FM @m_ebrard of #Mexico on the #coronavirus response. Also discussed the importance of economic recovery. Looking forward to remaining in touch," he tweeted. "Discussed with FM Sarah Flood-Beaubrun of #StLucia our engagement with the #CARICOM. India will be a reliable partner on medicines. Agreed that in the post #corona situation, we need to focus on recovery challenges. CARICOM has an important place in India's foreign policy," he added.

