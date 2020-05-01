3 security personnel injured in Pak ceasefire violation in J-K's Rampur sector
Three security personnel were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along Line of Control in Rampur sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:22 IST
Three security personnel were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along Line of Control in Rampur sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday. The ceasefire violation took place at around 3:30 pm.
Earlier on April 30, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Poonch district. Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on April 29 by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's coronavirus tally reaches 6297, toll at 117
Police guns down two terrorists in northwest Pakistan
Nine Tableeghi Jamaat members test positive for corona in Pakistan
Imran Khan chides Pak's top health advisor for not taking SC hearing on COVID-19 seriously
Ireland's home series against New Zealand, Pakistan at 'high risk' due to COVID-19